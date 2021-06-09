Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $2.65 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.1% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $772,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% during the first quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 22.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 122,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,270,000 after buying an additional 22,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 93,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $58.44 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.