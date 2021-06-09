Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after buying an additional 1,158,022 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,171,665,000 after purchasing an additional 368,897 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,397,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.92.

CVX traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 165,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.14. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.25 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.