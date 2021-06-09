Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,946,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,111,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,168,000 after buying an additional 1,921,614 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,190,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,404,000 after buying an additional 205,806 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 552.8% in the 1st quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,072,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,031,000 after buying an additional 1,754,905 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,970,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,503,000 after buying an additional 185,990 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $115.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,031. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $123.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.13.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

