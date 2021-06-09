Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCL.A. Cormark increased their price target on Transcontinental from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Transcontinental in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of Transcontinental stock opened at C$22.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.03. Transcontinental has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$24.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

