TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein Sells 40,000 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $669.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $405.01 and a 52-week high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $661.20.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

