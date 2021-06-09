TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on TransMedics Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $398,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,506,239.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,240 shares of company stock worth $3,679,844 in the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $27.35. 9,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.51 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.85. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.