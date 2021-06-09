Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink restated their buy rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) in a research note released on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush lowered Travere Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travere Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.38 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The company had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.99 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,289 shares of company stock valued at $888,525. 4.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

