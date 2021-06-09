Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,601 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.84% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $333,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 99.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.83.

Shares of TPH opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.23. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

