Tribe Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Tribe has a market capitalization of $197.34 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002183 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00068970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00025693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.85 or 0.00917160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.53 or 0.09045190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00049592 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars.

