Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tricon Residential has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.32.

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.21 on Wednesday, hitting C$13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 421,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. Tricon Residential has a 52 week low of C$8.42 and a 52 week high of C$13.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.81.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.0392151 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 56,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$728,325.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,029.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

