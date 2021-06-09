trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Up to $3.66

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.66, but opened at $3.78. trivago shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 10,133 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.66.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.79.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 25.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in trivago by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in trivago by 960.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,123 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in trivago by 536.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,710 shares during the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

