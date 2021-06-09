TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. TrueBlue currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $28.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.73. TrueBlue has a 1 year low of $12.30 and a 1 year high of $29.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.72.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 0.86%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TrueBlue will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO A. Patrick Beharelle sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $466,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,706 shares in the company, valued at $5,708,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,056 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,054. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after buying an additional 484,927 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 100,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,499,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,786,000 after buying an additional 120,509 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

