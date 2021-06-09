Truist Securiti Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report issued on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of CPT opened at $132.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $85.74 and a one year high of $132.23. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.88, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $219,548.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after acquiring an additional 629,415 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after acquiring an additional 323,676 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Read More: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.