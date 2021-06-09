Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agree Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Agree Realty’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADC. Mizuho downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.61.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $72.91 on Monday. Agree Realty has a 52 week low of $61.23 and a 52 week high of $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 0.31.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

