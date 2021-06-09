TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley Buys 430 Shares

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,501.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.58 million, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.21. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.34.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million. On average, equities analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 251.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRST. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 790.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 94,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 83,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.