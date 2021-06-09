TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0205 on Major Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00068111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004105 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00025582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.98 or 0.00917049 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,299.94 or 0.09061171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00049765 BTC.

TTC Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Upbit, Bittrex, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

