TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) & Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Head-To-Head Review

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A Unisys -20.90% -40.08% 4.17%

90.0% of Unisys shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and Unisys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 5,162.38 -$177.87 million N/A N/A Unisys $2.03 billion 0.93 $750.70 million N/A N/A

Unisys has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TuSimple and Unisys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 Unisys 0 0 1 0 3.00

TuSimple presently has a consensus target price of $54.36, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given TuSimple’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TuSimple is more favorable than Unisys.

Summary

Unisys beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products. Its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward, a software operating environment for high-intensity enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. This segment also provides industry solutions, which help law enforcement agencies solve crime; social services case workers assist families; travel and transportation companies manage freight and distribution; and financial institutions deliver omnichannel banking. The company serves customers in the government, financial services, and commercial markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

