Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) & SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Critical Review

Tuya (NASDAQ:TUYA) and SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of SailPoint Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tuya and SailPoint Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuya $179.87 million 76.96 -$66.91 million N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies $365.25 million 11.55 -$10.76 million $0.18 253.83

SailPoint Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tuya.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tuya and SailPoint Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuya 0 0 2 0 3.00 SailPoint Technologies 0 1 13 0 2.93

Tuya currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus target price of $58.64, suggesting a potential upside of 28.35%. Given SailPoint Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SailPoint Technologies is more favorable than Tuya.

Profitability

This table compares Tuya and SailPoint Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuya N/A N/A N/A SailPoint Technologies -4.63% 0.98% 0.42%

Summary

SailPoint Technologies beats Tuya on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS offering enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also provides a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. The company offers its solutions to smart real estate, smart business, healthcare, education, energy, and agriculture industry. Tuya Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, China with additional locations at Santa Clara, California; Gurugram, India; Dusseldorf, Germany; Antioquia, Colombia; Tokyo, Japan; Shenzhen, China; and Los Angeles, California.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms. Its solutions include IdentityNow, a cloud-based multi-tenant identity security platform; IdentityIQ, an on-premises identity security solution; and SailPoint Identity Services, a multi-tenant SaaS subscription service. The company sells its products and solutions to commercial enterprises, financial institutions, and governments directly, as well as through system integrators, technology partners, and value-added resellers. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

