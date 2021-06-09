Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.65-6.77 bln for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.507-1.537 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.50 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $446.00.

NYSE TYL traded up $5.30 on Wednesday, reaching $418.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,561. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total value of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

