Tyme Technologies (TYME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49.

In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,758,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,250,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531,498 shares in the company, valued at $43,911,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,500 shares of company stock valued at $763,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tyme Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 382.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,507 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.21% of Tyme Technologies worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

