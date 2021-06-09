Tyme Technologies (TYME) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. Tyme Technologies has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $204.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.49.
In other Tyme Technologies news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $41,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,758,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,250,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hoffman sold 41,750 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $74,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,531,498 shares in the company, valued at $43,911,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 489,500 shares of company stock valued at $763,895 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.
About Tyme Technologies
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
