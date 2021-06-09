U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,492 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 79,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,280. The company has a market capitalization of $88.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In related news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

