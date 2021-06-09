Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Raised by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,082 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.84.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

