UBS Group AG Buys 725,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,669,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,785 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.97% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $916,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,328,259. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.31. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

