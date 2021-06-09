UBS Group AG Purchases 283,997 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,252,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,997 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.79% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $1,106,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.92. The stock had a trading volume of 58,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,818. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.18 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.93.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

