UBS Group AG Purchases 49,660 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,021,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,660 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.84% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $228,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

IWB traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,444. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.05. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $163.99 and a 52 week high of $238.77.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

