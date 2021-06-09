UBS Group AG Sells 119,301 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,819,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,301 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 3.11% of Crane worth $170,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CR traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,438. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.19. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.50.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

