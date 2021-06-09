UDR (NYSE:UDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.94

Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.94 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 1645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.03.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 247.91, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in UDR by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 33,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in UDR by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 112,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

