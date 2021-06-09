UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Get UiPath alerts:

In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.84.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.