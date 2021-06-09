UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of UiPath stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.63. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00.
In other UiPath news, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $117,622,400.00. Also, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $85,549,688.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock valued at $280,629,496.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.
