Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.86.

UNS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

TSE:UNS opened at C$14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$16.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$596.39 million and a PE ratio of -20.07.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$470.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.7900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

