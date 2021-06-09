United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. United Natural Foods updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.050-3.550 EPS.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $42.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.20.

In other news, CEO Steven Spinner sold 40,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,614,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,423 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Northcoast Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

