United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 195.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,313 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $59,572,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.8% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total transaction of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $324.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $136.51 and a one year high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

