United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Tamarack Advisers LP

Tamarack Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics comprises 3.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $16,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $535,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $1,154,689. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $5.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $193.81. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

