UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,454 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.14.

NYSE UNH opened at $402.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $397.94. The firm has a market cap of $379.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $425.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

