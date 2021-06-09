Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $503.18 million.Upstart also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-0.260 EPS.

UPST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.11.

UPST stock opened at $164.00 on Wednesday. Upstart has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $191.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.00.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

