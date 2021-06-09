Uquid Coin Market Cap Reaches $216.59 Million (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $216.59 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for $21.66 or 0.00060760 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00067366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00026128 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.08 or 0.00911961 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.50 or 0.09087828 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00048982 BTC.

Uquid Coin Coin Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquidcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.