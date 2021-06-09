Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Down to $18.57

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.57, but opened at $18.01. Urban One shares last traded at $18.24, with a volume of 7,003 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million, a P/E ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.63.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%.

In related news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 35,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $126,719.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 566,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,245,074.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $792,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,298 shares of company stock worth $505,220. Company insiders own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban One by 1,659.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban One by 267.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $187,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Urban One during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

