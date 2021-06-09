Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.76. Urban One shares last traded at $15.90, with a volume of 16,387 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Urban One from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $913.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Brian W. Mcneill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eric Semler acquired 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, with a total value of $194,313.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,298 shares of company stock valued at $505,220. 79.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban One by 267.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 40,845 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

