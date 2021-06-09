Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.58. 480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

