Vaccitech plc’s Quiet Period To Expire on June 9th (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech’s (NASDAQ:VACC) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 9th. Vaccitech had issued 6,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,500,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VACC shares. William Blair started coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 726,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,031,875.

Vaccitech plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

