Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

NYSE VMI opened at $243.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $104.11 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.