Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 92.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 363,621 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $209,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 559.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.46. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

