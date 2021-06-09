Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 554.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $78.47 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $78.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

