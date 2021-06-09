Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.19. 24,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,521. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $190.24 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

