Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Position Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after buying an additional 201,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $197.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.74. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $137.33 and a 1-year high of $197.72.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

