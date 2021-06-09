Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Position Reduced by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $236.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $156.72 and a 12-month high of $236.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

