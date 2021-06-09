Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $632,227,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 671.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,986,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,814 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $94.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

