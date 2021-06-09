Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 504,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $358,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,803,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,398,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,362,000 after purchasing an additional 601,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,839. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.