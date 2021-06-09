Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Windham Capital Management LLC

Windham Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,147,000. First National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 182,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after acquiring an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.30. 3,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,478. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $119.99 and a twelve month high of $148.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

