Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 230,000 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DADA. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $181,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 9.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 19.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DADA opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.46) by ($0.14). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 36.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DADA has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

