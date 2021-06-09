Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $1.60 Million Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Itron by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $162,104,000 after acquiring an additional 814,324 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Itron by 64.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 898,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $79,615,000 after acquiring an additional 351,091 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 876,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290,137 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 39.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,798,000 after acquiring an additional 234,533 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $51,505.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,602.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $97.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

